A major fire has erupted on an under-repair vessel docked at a pier in Drapetsona, just west of the main port of Piraeus. The vessel was identified as the Togo-flagged "Boi Branco" (IMO: 7527306)..

Tugboats and up to eight fire engires were at the scene. The 4,728-dwt vessel is a livestock carrier. It was built in 1976, with a length of 137.27 meters and width of 18.34 meters.