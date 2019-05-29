Private sector deposits up by 1.5 bln€ in April 2019; general govt deposits drop by 2.43 bln€

Private sector deposits increased by 1.54 billion euros in April 2019, compared from the previous months, whereas deposits held by the general government decreased by 2.43 billon euros, according to the Bank of Greece (BoG).

The increase in private sector deposits comes after an increase of 1.217 billion euros in the previous month, while the annual growth rate stood at 6.0 percent from 5.5 percent in the previous month.

Corporate deposits increased by 709 million euros, compared with an increase of 699 million euros in the previous month, while the annual growth rate stood at 5.3 percent from 6.2 percent in the previous month.

In particular, deposits from non-financial corporations increased by 535 million euros, against an increase of 894 million euros in the previous month. Deposits placed by insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries increased by 175 million euros, compared with a decrease of 196 million euros in the previous month.