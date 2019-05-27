Diem25's entry into Europarliament, with MEP from Greece, down to the wire

Counting of ballots was still ongoing on Monday in Greece's European Parliament election, held a day earlier, with Yanis Varoufakis' Diem25 party (Mera25) hovering at the 3-percentage point mark - the threshold for respresentaton in Brussels.

If Varoufakis' party exceeds 3 percent (of valid votes) then its MEP in the European Parliament will be Sofia Sakorafa, who was elected with SYRIZA in 2014 and subsequently quit that party when it negotiated, signed and ratified a third memorandum in August 2015.

If the Greece-affiliate of the pan-European Diem25 fails to exceed 3 percent, then main opposition New Democracy's (ND) Giorgos Amyras will assume a MEP's seat.

With 85 percent of the votes counted, Diem25 was pooling 3.03 of the vote.