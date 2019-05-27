Primary budget surplus of 1.4 bln€ in April 2019

The Greek state posted a primary budget surplus of 1.463 billion euros in April 2019, up from a 670-million-euro deficit target, and compared to a 1.8-billion-euro primary budget surplus in the same month of April 2018.

According to figures from the execution of the state budget, based on a modified cash basis, during the Jan-Apr 2019 period, the budget balance deficit reached 1.041 billion euros, outperforming the target of 3.117 billion euros in deficit.

Net revenues reached 15.956 billion euros, up 1.307 billion euros, or 8.9 percent above the target prescribed in the 2019 budget.