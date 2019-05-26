Mitsotakis calls for Tsipras govt resignation, snap elex immediately - in wake of Europarliament results

Sunday, 26 May 2019 22:44
UPD:22:45
Eurokinissi/ΣΤΕΛΙΟΣ ΜΙΣΙΝΑΣ
A- A A+

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as widely expected, called for the resignation of the Tsipras government and the immediate declaration of snap elections in Greece, as his center-right New Democracy (ND) appears headed for a convincing win in Sunday's European Parliament election.

Additionally, ND-backed candidates are leading SYRIZA rivals in practically all municipal and regional government races were party affiliations are overt.

"The prime minister must resigns for the good of the country... Greece can wait no longer," Mitsotakis said in a televised statement some three and a half hours after polling stations closed.

With a clear lead forecasted, Mitsotakis emphasized unity and optimism in his address, while nevertheless pointing to strong rebuke of the current hard left government.

