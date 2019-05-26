Bloomberg refers to possibility of snap elex in Greece following SYRIZA defeat

Sunday, 26 May 2019 20:18
UPD:20:19
Bloomberg's first dispatch from Greece on Sunday evening, after polling stations closed for the European Parliament and local elections, underlined the fact that leftist Alexis Tsipras has suffered his first defeat since January 2015, while again referring to the prospect of a snap general election before the latter must declare them no later than October 2019.

Tsipras and his hard left SYRIZA party won two snap elections in 2015 and also achieved an overwhelming "No" vote in a contentious - and ultimately inconsequential - July 2015 referendem on creditors' terms at the time.

 

