Spyros Kapralos expected to be Greece's next IOC representative

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board on Wednesday proposed that Greece's Hellenic Olympic Committee President, Spyros Kapralos, be nominated and approved as an IOC member representing Greece.

The IOC's executive board convened under the chairmanship of IOC president Thomas Bach.

Kapralos' appointment is expected to be approved during an upcoming IOC session on June 26 in Lausanne. Greece has not had an IOC representative since long-time member Lambis Nikolaou resigned in 2016.

Kapralos' resume is impressive.

He was a member of Greece's national water polo team at the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow and in 1984 in Los Angeles. Individually, he was champion swimmer on the national level between 1969 and 1974.

He was a top executive of the Athens 2004 organizing committee, serving as city manager during the holding of the 2004 Games.

In October 2004 he was appointed of the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) and managing director of the ATHEX group.

Additionally, he was served as a CEO of a NASDAQ-listed shipping company and as the president of a private hospital group in Athens, after a decade as a banking executive.