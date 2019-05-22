Thousands of applications filed in first 2 days of e-platforms to settle tax, social security arrears

More than 13,000 applications - by individual taxpayers and businesses - had been received by Wednesday on a new electronic platform set up as part of a program to cover arrears to the tax bureau.

Meanwhile, another platform - this one for arrears to Greece social insurance funds - was inaugurated, allowing individual beneficiaries (self-employed professionals, merchants, farmers, craftsmen) debuted on Wednesday.

An installment plan extending up to 120 months - 10 years - is envisioned for some categories of arrears.

The platform, in fact, was inaugurated by the relevant labor minister, Efi Achtsioglou, with a bevy of photographers and reporters standing by while she pressed a button on a computer.