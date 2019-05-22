Thousands of applications filed in first 2 days of e-platforms to settle tax, social security arrears

Wednesday, 22 May 2019 19:00
UPD:19:12
INTIME NEWS/ΤΖΑΜΑΡΟΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΗΣ
A- A A+

More than 13,000 applications - by individual taxpayers and businesses - had been received by Wednesday on a new electronic platform set up as part of a program to cover arrears to the tax bureau.

Meanwhile, another platform - this one for arrears to Greece social insurance funds - was inaugurated, allowing individual beneficiaries (self-employed professionals, merchants, farmers, craftsmen) debuted on Wednesday.

An installment plan extending up to 120 months - 10 years - is envisioned for some categories of arrears.

The platform, in fact, was inaugurated by the relevant labor minister, Efi Achtsioglou, with a bevy of photographers and reporters standing by while she pressed a button on a computer.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών