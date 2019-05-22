Tenders for services at Alexandroupolis, Kavala ports delayed

Wednesday, 22 May 2019 14:41
UPD:14:42
By V. Vegiri
vveg@naftemporiki.gr

Two international tenders for service concessions at the ports of Alexandroupolis and Kavala - but not for the outright management of the state-run port authorities - are facing delays, reportedly due to this month's elections, for the European Parliament and local government entities.

Previously optimistic timetables cited by the government have now given way to a period after the elections, possibly over the summer. In case of a snap general election, then the tenders will come under the scrutiny of a new government and Parliament to arise from a poll.

Moreover, official US interest continues to be exhibited for the port of Alexandroupolis, which lies in extreme northeast Greece, a few kilometers west of the Greek-Turkish land border on the Evros (Maritsa) River. The specific area is considered as a burgeoning cross-road for land-based and off-shore natural gas facilities and pipelines.

The US consul general in Thessaloniki, Gregory W. Pfleger Jr., this week visited the port on the occasion of the arrival of a US-flagged vessel carrying military vehicles and containers with military materiel, destined for the multinational NATO exercise "Saber Guardian 2019".

