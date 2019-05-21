First pair of Greek F-16s test systems compatibility in North Macedonia's airspace

Tuesday, 21 May 2019 23:45
INTIME NEWS/ΜΩΥΣΙΑΔΗΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A pair of Hellenic Air Force F-16s conducted a first flight in the airspace of neighboring North Macedonia, according to media in the country.

The flights are related to a bilateral agreement between Skopje and Athens for Greek fighter planes to patrol airspace in the former.

According to North Macedonian media outlets, the flights are part of NATO operational needs, ahead of the country's full accession to the Alliance.

According to the MIA news agency, the first flights of NATO member-states' planes within the security framework aim to test the compatibility of radar and communications systems between ground units in Greece, North Macedonia and aircraft in the air.

