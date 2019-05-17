BoG: Primary budget surplus reduced in Jan-Apr 2019 compared to same period in 2018

The primary budget surplus over the Jan-Apr 2019 is slightly down compared to the same period of 2018, 1.156 billion euros, compared to 1.586 billion euros in the first four months of 2018.

According to Bank of Greece (BoG) figures, the reduction in the surplus is due to increased spending over the same period, 16.565 billion euros, compared to 15.380 billion euros in the Jan-Apr 2018. State revenues of the regular budget increased to 14.626 billion euros, up from 14.530 billion euros.

