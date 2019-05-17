Cyprus President Anastasiades briefs US NSA John Bolton over continued Turkish provocations in Cypriot waters

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades spoke by phone on Friday with US National Security Advisor John Bolton, with diplomatic sources later telling media on the island republic that the former initiated the communication in order to brief the Trump administration over what Nicosia considers as illegal Turkish actions in the country's Exclusive Economic Zone.

According to a dispatch by Cyprus' state-run news agency, the two men agreed to continue to exchange information over the matter and to stay in contact, while Bolton reiterated the US position, as recently enunciated by the State Department.

The reports comes amid the continued violations of Greek airspace and infringements of Athens FIR regulations, with 12 Turkish F-16s flying in six formations, four reconnaissance turbo-props and helicopters identified and intercepted by Greek warplanes in the northeast and central Aegean on Friday.