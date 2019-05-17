Italy's Scafi purchases haft of Vernicos Tugs & Salvage; new company called Vericos

By A. Tsimplakis

Italy’s Scafi Societe di Navigazione S.p.A. this week announced the purchase of 50 percent of Vernicos Tugs & Salvage’s shares, with the new maritime entity - Vericos Scafi Tugs & Salvage – comprising a fleet of 70 vessels worth 220 million euros.

The transaction was based on an exchange of shares and cash by Scafi.

Dimitris Vernicos will serve as the president of Vericos, with Scafi Societe owner Paolo Visco listed as the vice-president.

The focus of the new company is, foremostly, Greece and Italy, but with the long-term target being the wider east Mediterranean tug and salvage sector.