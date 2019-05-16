Greek planters' association urges vigilance against arrival of olive-killing xylella bacterium

Thursday, 16 May 2019 23:49
UPD:23:55
Shutterstock
A- A A+

Greece’s Plant Exporters Association (ESEEFY) on Thursday issued an urgent warning to olive tree cultivators in the country to be vigilant against the xylella fastidiosa bacterium, the feared cause of “olive quick decline syndrome”.

Olive oil and olive cultivation are a two-billion-euro a year industry in Greece.

The bacterium was first detected in Italy in 2013, although no instances have been reported so far in Greece.

If detected, the production within a 10-kilometer radius is confiscated.

naftemporiki.gr

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών