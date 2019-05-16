Greek planters' association urges vigilance against arrival of olive-killing xylella bacterium

Greece’s Plant Exporters Association (ESEEFY) on Thursday issued an urgent warning to olive tree cultivators in the country to be vigilant against the xylella fastidiosa bacterium, the feared cause of “olive quick decline syndrome”.

Olive oil and olive cultivation are a two-billion-euro a year industry in Greece.

The bacterium was first detected in Italy in 2013, although no instances have been reported so far in Greece.

If detected, the production within a 10-kilometer radius is confiscated.

naftemporiki.gr