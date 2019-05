National Bank of Greece (NBG) on Thursday announced a very ambitious target for reducing non-performing exposures (NPEs) until 2022, saying the goal is to ease to 5 percent of its total loan portfolio, down from 41 percent today.

NBG executives said the projected reduction of NPEs by 14.6 billion euros will be achieved via the sale of NPLs blocs to distress funds, securitization and liquidations.

Additionally, NBG said its CET I index remains strong, at 15 percent.