Employers' group: Energy costs in Greece 30% higher than EU average

Greece’s biggest employers’ group, the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), on Thursday pointed to the country’s continued disadvantage of featuring amongst the highest energy prices among the EU’s 28.

In a report unveiled less than two weeks before European Parliament elections, SEB charged that post-2020 planning must correspond with the goal of a reduction of “greenhouse” gases of between 80 to 95 percent – compared to 1990 – and up until far-off 2050.

SEV’s intervention comes on the heels of a report by the European Parliament’s research arm, which put the benefits of an integrated European energy policy at 250 billion euros a year.

On an ominous note, SEV said recession-battered Greece today features an energy cost that is 30 percent higher than the Community average.