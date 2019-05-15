Self-styled anarchists attack municipal candidate's event, attended by former PM, ministers

Wednesday, 15 May 2019 20:41
UPD:21:16
Eurokinissi/ΜΠΟΝΗΣ ΧΡΗΣΤΟΣ
A group of 10 to 15 masked perpetrators on Wednesday afternoon targeted a campaign event by an Athens municipal candidate that was attended by former prime minister Antonis Samaras and ex-public order minister Vassilis Kikilias, among others.

Three vehicles were damages, along with other instances of vandalism at a hotel off Syngrou Avenue, a major thoroughfare that connects the city's center with the seafront.

The group of "antifa-like" perpetrators used a pedestrian bridge over the avenue to reach the venue.

A bevy of incidents and attacks have been attributed to so-called anti-state and self-styled anarchists over the past week, ostensibly in demand of another prison furlough for notorious "November 17" arch-assassin and terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.

