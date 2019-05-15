Five Greek sites on Guardian's 'Top 40' European beaches - Voidokilia in SW Greece first

Wednesday, 15 May 2019 09:11
UPD:09:14
SHUTTERSTOCK
A- A A+

Five beaches in Greece are included in a “Top 40” list compiled by Guardian’s editors, with Voidokilia, in the extreme southwest Messinia prefecture topping the specific sites in the east Mediterranean country.

Voidokilia is the external shore of a saltwater lagoon facing the Ionian Sea, just north of the harbor town of Pylos. The beach’s azure waters, a cave, the remnants of a medieval castle and the presence of numerous birds, including seasonal flamingos, are what attracted the Guardian to Voidokilia, which means “ox stomach”.

Other beaches cited in Greece are “Kaladi” on the southwest Aegean island of Kythira, Palaiochori on Milos, “Super Paradise” on upscale hub Mykonos, and Balos on the large island of Crete. 

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών