Eight people detained after latest 'intervention' outside US ambassador's residence; self-styled anarchists step up actions

Eight people were detained by police in the early morning hours of Wednesday after an unknown number of suspects threw paint and a smoke flair outside the residence of US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt.

The compound that includes the residence is located a couple of blocks from the US embassy in Athens, in an area billed as a one of the best guarded in the Greek capital.

The incident came at roughly 4 a.m. Similar to other such “interventions” by so-called “anarchist collectives”, the perpetrators reached the compound on motorbike.

Taking the latest incident in stride, Pyatt took to his personal Twitter account to post the following:

“Kalimera, I woke up to more childish vandalism this morning outside the residence and will continue to work with Greek authorities to punish the culprits according to law. Destruction of property is not peaceful protest.”

Meanwhile, two attacks by masked perpetrators against assembled riot police at two separate locations in central Athens were also reported.

Firebombs were thrown at the riot police officers and police buses.

A spike in street violence by “antifa-like” gangs has been reported over the past week, mostly linked to demands and threats for another prison furlough to be issued to Greece’s most notorious urban terrorist.