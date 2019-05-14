DM: Official Turkish behavior in Aegean 'unlawful'; illegal activities in Cyprus' EEZ

Greece’s defense minister on Tuesday referred directly to what he called official Turkey’s “unlawful” behavior in the Aegean and illegal activities in the Republic of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Greek minister Evangelos Apostolakis, the up-until-recently chief of the Greek armed forces general staff, made the statement during a meeting of members of the EU’s Foreign Affairs & Defence Council in Brussels.

The now retired senior naval officer said Ankara’s provocative behavior affects the entire Union, calling on solidarity and collective actions on the part of his counterparts – on a political, diplomatic and economic level.