Deloitte sees resurgence in Greek real estate sector

The rapid and continuously evolving nature of technology is expected to create numerous opportunities in the real estate sector, according to an annual report by Deloitte, entitled “Real Estate Report”.

Specifically, the report points to the ability of processing and collecting data that will improve the performance of the sector’s businesses and improve their profitability.

According to Christos Kosmas, Deloitte Greece’s Real Estate Leading Partner, after a difficult and extended period of recession, the Greek economy is showing signs of recovery, “something that we experience through our daily activity in the real estate sector”.

He added that the recession-battered Greek real estate sector is presenting significant opportunities for investment, with an upswing in foreign investment in tourism properties since 2014.