Delivery of Kiowas Warrior choppers to Greece begins this week

By G. Fokianos

gfok@naftemporiki.gr

The first batch of US-made OH-58D “Kiowa Warrior” helicopters for the Greek armed forces will reportedly be off-loaded at a mainland port this week, according to military sources in Athens on Monday.

The specific choppers, along with a twin-rotor Chinook are being transported to Greece aboard the vessel “Ocean Giant”, which is already in Greek waters.

Greece has purchased 70 used Kiowas for 44.15 million USD, of which 36 are operational, 24 are trainers and another 10 will be used for spare parts.

The reconnaissance and light attack helicopters will be reportedly be stations in the Evros prefecture and the eastern Aegean islands.

According to sources, a delivery ceremony is expected in mid June, in the presence of the Greek armed forces’ leadership and the US ambassador in Athens.