Union of Greek Shipowners: IMO's upcoming MEPC74 a 'last opportunity' for viable solutions ahead of 2020 fuel sulphur cap

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftempriki.gr

The Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) this week called on all IMO member-states and all involved parties to commit to "realistic, applicable and viable" solutions to deal with the problems arising from meeting the global fuel sulphur cap by 2020.

The USG announcement came ahead of a crucial 74th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), organized by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) next week.

"MEPC74 is a last opportunity to ensure a safe, smooth and responsible application of the global regulation for marine fuel of 0.5 percent content in sulphur by 2020, and to effectively deal with the numerous and serious challenges that arise," UGS President Theodore Veniamis said.