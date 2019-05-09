Forecast put cruise ship arrivals to Greece up by 8-9% in 2019

By A. Tsimplakis

The threshold of five million tourist arrivals at Greek ports is expected to be exceeded this year, with the forecast being an increase of 8 to 9 percent compared to 2018.

According to the latest figures collected by the Union of Cruise Ship Owners & Associated Members, the five-million arrival forecast is based on the prospect of 3,664 calls, when the same figure for 2018 was 3,414, which translated into 4.625 million arrivals.

The last time the five-million-arrival threshold, via sea transports and cruises, was surpassed was in 2016 - 5.196 million and 4,285 calls.

The port of Piraeus, Greece's biggest and busiest, is again expected to come in first in terms of cruise ship arrivals, with the forecast being 643 calls and 1.1 million arrivals.

Santorini is forecast to attract more than 800K arrivals via 578 calls, followed by Corfu and Mykonos.