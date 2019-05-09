Continued ND lead over SYRIZA in latest poll; less than double-digit % territory

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party fields a 7.4- and 7.6-percentage-point lead over ruling SYRIZA in a latest opinion poll for the coming European Parliament election and this year's general election, respectively.

The poll's results were aired by the Athens television station Star, and conducted by the firm MRB, in the period after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras this week announced a bevy of modest tax breaks, VAT reductions and even a partial restoration of an annual pension bonus.

In absolute terms, 30.2 percent of respondents preferred center-right ND to 22.8 percent for SYRIZA, as far as the Europarliament election is concerned. Only another three parties are shown as above 3 percent, the threshold needed for representation in Brussels and in the national parliament.

ND is given 30.8 percent when respondents are asked about the general election, to 23.2 percent for SYRIZA. If the figures are extrapolated, ND fields a 8.9-percentage point lead in a Parliament with five parties. Kinima Allagis follows with 6.4 percent; 6.2 percent for Golden Dawn and 5.9 percent for the Communist Party (KKE).

Asked which party they believe will win the coming European parliament election, regardless of their preference, 63.6 percent chose ND, and 16.3 percent picked hard left SYRIZA.