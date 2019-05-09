IMF rep for Greece: Economy recoverying, growth still feeble for country exiting bailouts

The first, official, reaction by creditors to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' abrupt announcement of tax breaks, VAT reductions and a partial restoration of at least pension benefit came on Thursday, with the IMF mission chief for the country saying Athens should focus on medium- and long-term growth.

IMF representative Peter Dolman added that supporting vulnerable groups of society is also imperative, and not short-term measures aimed at gaining popularity.

Dolman spoke during the third international conference of Greece's economic chamber of commerce, where he noted that although the country's economy is again growth, nevertheless the later is very weak.

Referring to the country's fiscal performance, he said they were achieved with a high cost for growth, warning that they were also posted by cutting back on much-needed public investments.  

