Russian envoy in Athens: S-400 anti-aircraft system in Turkey not a threat to Greece

Russia's ambassador in Athens on Monday said the scheduled delivery and installation of the Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft system in neighboring Turkey is not a threat to Greece.

Speaking to the state-run broadcaster, Amb. Andrey Maslov said his country is not violating any international agreement, in terms of weapons, by selling the state-of-the-art system to NATO member Turkey.

He also repeated that the weapons system in question is defensive nature, and reminded that Russia has previously sold the S-300 system to Greece. The latter reference was an attempt to station the system on Cyprus in response to Turkish aggression.

The current furor stems from Washington's staunch opposition to Turkey fielding Russian anti-aircraft missiles and radar while at the same time being a NATO member-states, and just as importantly, as a future recipient of the fourth-generation F-35.