Convicted N17 terrorist hospitalized after 5 days of hunger strike

Convicted urban terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas was transferred to a Volos-area hospital on Monday evening, five days into a hunger strike in demand for the approval of another prison furlough.

The notorious "November 17" hitman, convicted to successive life sentences for 11 homicides, complained of weakness and dizziness. Low blood pressure was subsequently diagnosed, although no life-threatening conditions were ascertained, reports state.

He remained hospitalized under police guard, while continuing his hunger strike.