Tsipras govt officially submits vote of confidence to Parliament in reax to censure motion against minister

The hard left Tsipras government on Monday officially submitted a vote of confidence measure in Parliament, following main opposition New Democracy (ND) threatened and ultimately tabled censure motion against controversial Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had promised to turn the censure motion into a vote of confidence for his government, as he clings to a razor-thin majority in Parliament (152 deputies) comprised mostly of SYRIZA deputies but also a hodgepodge of far-rightists and now independent leftists.

Debate is expected to begin on Wednesday afternoon and concluded with a vote on Friday evening.

Pollakis' latest political "faux paus", according to the opposition, was to criticize a wheel-chair bound Europarliament candidate from ND for an using affirmative action law to boost his grade his appointment to a state hospital as a training psychiatrist.