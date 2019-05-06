Union of justices-prosecutors angrily reacts to perceived threats over issue of furlough for convicted N17 terrorist

Greece's union of justices and prosecutors on Monday issued a scathing announcement in reaction to a FB post by a user viewed as containing threats against a trio of judicial officials who'll decide over another furlough request by Greece's most notorious terrorist.

The specific FB user is considered as a protagonist of a self-described anarchist collective, the "Rouvikonas" group, that's taken responsibility for dozens of high-profile attacks and videotaped intimidation over recent years. Groups and individuals identifying as anarchists or anti-state activists have rallied over the past week in favor of granting another furlough for convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas. The latter, in fact, has announced a hunger strike to press for his temporary release.

The union's announcement on Monday referred to an "abhorrent and criminal act", referring to "serious threats launched against judicial officials" via the Internet.

"There are boundaries in democracy so that it can operate as an ideal system of government for all, not for the few," the union stated, while recognizing what it called the constitutional right to a free expression of ideas and the social need for legal protest against "all forms of power, including the judiciary, of course."

"...However, threatening the lives of judicial officials, who are called up to take a decision, is not only abhorrent but a criminal act."

Koufodinas was recently denied a furlough from a prison farm outside the central city of Volos, after a relevant prosecutor assigned the correctional facility on a three-member council objected. An appeal of the decision will be heard this week by another trio of judicial officials.

The individual linked with the anarchist "collective" posted on social media that the "health of Dimitris Koufodinas is already burdened", and that the justices on the three-person misdemeanor council of Volos "will take a decision that will directly affect the life of Dimitris; our lives and their lives...I hope they do not cut this red thread, because if they do everything will redden," the cryptic Facebook post read.