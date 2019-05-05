Binding phase for 2 int'l tenders related to FSRU off Alexandroupolis this month

By K. Deligiannis & L. Karageorgos

The binding phase of two international tenders by Gastrade for the construction and operation of a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) off the northeast Greek port of Alexandroupolis, GasLog announced this week during a presentation of its Q1 2019 results.

The first tender refers to the acquisition of a FSRU, with some of the biggest global companies active in the sector having expressed an interest so far.

The second tender deals with the construction of related infrastructure, such as an undersea and overland pipeline that will connect the mainland grid to the off-shore unit.

Seven consortia have advanced to the binding phase, practically all including Greek participation.

According to GasLog, which is participating in the management of the project via Gastrade, preparations continued over the first quarter of the year for a binding market test to gauge interest in reserved capacity for the envisioned station.