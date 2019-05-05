Long-awaited bill on installment plan for arrears to tax bureau, funds, municipalities set for tabling on Mon.

By T. Tsiros

A long-awaited omnibus bill that will include the provisions for an installment plan - of up to 120 months under certain circumstances - to cover arrears to the tax bureau, social insurance funds and municipalities - by legal entities and individual taxpayers alike - will be tabled in Parliament on Monday.

The vote for the debt relief legislation will depend on the course of a censure motion, which main opposition New Democracy has threatened to table in Parliament, against Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis. The Tsipras government has countered that it will treat the censure motion as a vote of confidence, weeks before the European Parliament election.

The draft bill, as presented by government, will include income criteria, a cap on the amount of arrears eligible for the plan, and minimum monthly payments.