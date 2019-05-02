Convicted urban terrorists starts hunger strike after latest request for furlough denied

Thursday, 02 May 2019
UPD:23:24
Greece's most notorious convicted terrorist on Thursday announced a hunger strike, after being refused prison furlough for the second time in a row.

Dimitris Koufodinas, convicted in multiple homicides for which the now disbanded ultra-leftist terror group "November 17" claimed responsibility, had previously been granted six furloughs, beginning with two-day exits from jail and graduating to four-day releases.

However, in February the relevant prosecutor on a prison council assigned the correctional institution near the city of Volos, where Koufodinas is serving out 11 life sentences, objected to another furlough.

Conversely, the prison farm's warden and a social worker on the same council approved of the request.

