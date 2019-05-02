Εuro Working Group also Oks Greek request for early repayment of certain IMF loans

The Εuro Working Group on Thursday, as expected, has provided the "green light" to a Greek government request,, submitted to the ESM, to pay off a portion of loans extended by the IMF before they reach maturity.

The bailout borrowing in question affects the more "expensive" loans extended to Greece by the Fund.

In Athens, sources from the finance minister claimed that no objections were aired by representatives of Eurozone member-states at the EWG venue.

The early repayment affects roughly 3.7 billion euros in IMF loans, which are burdened with a hefty 5.13 percent interest rate. The move will save Greek state coffers roughly 150 million euros.