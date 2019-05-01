Tsipras on May Day: End of memorandums, which attacked labor

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras led the chorus of statements by political leaders on Wednesday, on the occasion of the May Day labor commemoration, which in Greece over recent decades is mostly characterized by day excursions, annual flower shows and a day off from work.

"The struggle to protect labor is constant," Tsipras said in a prepared statement, while adding a more timely note: "After (Greece's) exit from the memorandums, which served before anything else as an attack on labor."

The Greek premier, who is reportedly on Crete before a scheduled address in the city of Chania on Friday, referred to his government's recent abolition of a sub-minimum monthly wage, a restoration of collective sector-wide agreements - through unilateral decisions by the labor ministry - as well as stricter fines for violations of labor laws.