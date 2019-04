A light earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded at 20.02 (18.02 GMT) some 39 kilometers northwest of the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake was recorded at a depth of eight kilometers.

Some nine weak tremors of around 3 on the Richter scale were recorded over the past 24 hours in a sea region south of Lesvos.