Bruegel Institute senior economist: Greece needs strong growth to exit memorandum cycle

Monday, 29 April 2019 22:29
UPD:22:30
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΣΥΜΕΛΑ ΠΑΝΤΖΑΡΤΖΗ
Greece will only fully exit the bailout program and stand on its own two feet with robust economic recovery, Brussels-based Bruegel Institute senior economist Zsolt Darvas.

In an interview with Greece's national news agency, he also emphasized the need for a reduction in skyrocketing tax rates in the country, as well as the ubiquitous call for attracting more foreign investment to the country.

 In emphasizing the positive, Darvas cited the over-performance in terms with meeting an annual primary budget surplus, a premature payment of the "expensive" portion of an IMF loan extended to Greece and the country's improved position vis-a-vis sovereign lending markets.

