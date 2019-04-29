Bruegel Institute senior economist: Greece needs strong growth to exit memorandum cycle

Greece will only fully exit the bailout program and stand on its own two feet with robust economic recovery, Brussels-based Bruegel Institute senior economist Zsolt Darvas.

In an interview with Greece's national news agency, he also emphasized the need for a reduction in skyrocketing tax rates in the country, as well as the ubiquitous call for attracting more foreign investment to the country.

In emphasizing the positive, Darvas cited the over-performance in terms with meeting an annual primary budget surplus, a premature payment of the "expensive" portion of an IMF loan extended to Greece and the country's improved position vis-a-vis sovereign lending markets.