Mitsotakis to Bloomberg: We'll cut taxes, push through reforms and privatizations; SYRIZA over-taxed middle classes

Center-right Greek political leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlined his leitmotif of lower taxes, more reforms and lower fiscal targets - with creditors' acquiescence - to Bloomberg TV on Tuesday, detailing an unprecedented liberal economic formula - by Greek political standards - for the post-bailout period.

"This is an overtaxed economy... you cannot grow this (Greek) economy with the current tax burden it as a very conscious decision taken by the SYRIZA government to over-tax the middle class; I want to return to the middle class what the SYRIZA government took from them unnecessarily," he told the financial news agency, in a direct criticism of hard left SYRIZA's four years in power.

He ticked off currently blocked or red tape-delayed privatizations by name and promised to work with European creditors, firstly, by restoring the thrice bailed-out country's credibility.

Mitsotakis and his main opposition New Democracy (ND) party continue to lead ruling SYRIZA by wide margins in every mainstream opinion poll ahead of next month's European Parliament election and local/regional elections in the country of 11 million residents.

Mitsotakis' interview with Bloomberg is here:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2019-04-23/greece-s-new-democracy-party-president-on-campaign-tax-cut-bond-issuance-economy-video