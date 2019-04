A long-expected draft bill to allow a 120-month installment plan for covering arrears to the social insurance funds - but not to the tax bureau - may be tabled in Parliament after Orthodox Easter, April 28, according to reports.

The draft bill, which was already behind an initial schedule, was supposedly set to be submitted next week, with the intent for a vote to come by the middle of the week.

The same reports pointed to "technical changes" in the draft bill as causing more delays.