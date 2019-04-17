Statue of Alexander finally placed in Athens nearly 30 years after its purchase

An equestrian statue of a young Alexander the Great is the latest addition to Athens' historical figures, as it was finally placed in a prominent spot on Wednesday roughly between the Temple of Olympian Zeus and the imposing Acropolis Hill.

The placement, off Amalias Avenue, comes nearly three decades after the culture ministry commissioned and purchased the work by Greek sculptor Yannis Pappas, before donating it to the city of Athens.

The 3.5-meter-high statue is thought to depict a youthful Alexander before he became the warrior king of the ancient Greek kingdom of Macedon and set out to conquer the Persian empire and other lands in the Near East.

The development also comes in the wake of the recent implementation of the Prespa agreement to resolve the long-standing "name issue", which has resulted in the renamed North Macedonia.

Claims to the legacy of Alexander and ancient Macedon by the former Yugoslav constituent state after 1991 caused anger and ridicule in Greece.