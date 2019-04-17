Mitsotakos at Cosco-managed port of Piraeus: No to cultural legacy being used as alibi to block investments

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday expressed his volition to overcome bureaucratic hurdles placed before Chinese multinational Cosco's master plan for the Piraeus Port Authority, during a visit to Greece's biggest and busiest port.

He promised that if ND wins the upcoming general election it will not "allow the issue of protecting cultural legacy to be used an alibi to block investments."

Mitsotakis met with the port authority's leadership, and was received in Piraeus by PPA CEO Capt. Fu Chengqiu.

Company officials presented the center-right political leader with details of the 600-million-euro master plan, including new cruise ship piers, a new passenger terminal, expansion of the car terminal, new luxury hotels and a rail-linked logistics hub.