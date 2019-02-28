Extraordinary ECB 'opinion' on draft framework for legal protection of primary residences in Greece

Thursday, 28 February 2019 21:06
UPD:21:55
REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI
A- A A+

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Wednesday released a surprise 11-page "opinion" over a still under-consideration draft law for the protection of primary residences in Greece, as pressure builds on the Tsipras government to present creditors with a viable plan to succeed the expiring framework.

The ECB details the highlights of the draft plan so far, and expands on its concerns, risks and observations on the framework.

The entire document is found here:

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/ecb/legal/pdf/en_con_2019_09_f_sign.pdf

