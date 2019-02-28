Cap markets commission levels more than 20 mln€ in fines against 10 former Folli Follie execs

Fines exceeding 20 million euros were imposed by Greece's capital markets commission on 10 individuals that served as board members and executives of the beleaguered Folli Follie retailer and accessory wholesaler.

The fines were imposed for violations related to market manipulation via the alternation of annual financial results.

A 10-million-euro fine was imposed on FF founder and former board president Dimitrios Koutsolioutsos, and five million euros on his son and successor at the company's helm, resigned CEO Georgios Koutsolioutsos.