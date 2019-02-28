Cyprus, Exxon Mobil announce major natgas discovery SW of island

The Cypriot government on Thursday announced what it called a major natural gas deposit in a sea region southwest of the east Mediterranean island republic, with the country's relevant minister referring to the Exxon Mobil find as the biggest since it started drilling in the Cypriot EEZ since 2011.

@ExxonMobil & @QatarPetroleum make a world-class discovery offshore #Cyprus at #Glaucus. A high-quality reservoir 5-8 TCF of #NatGas is added to the country’s reserves and demonstrates the emergence of the Republic‘s #EEZ as an alternative indigenous source of supply to the #EU. pic.twitter.com/BkE0VKrKTS — Georgios Lakkotrypis (@GLakkotrypis) February 28, 2019

In its announcement, Exxon referred to a deposit that could represent between five and eight billion cubic feet of gas.

“This is the biggest find so far in Cyprus, and based on some official data it is one of the biggest finds worldwide in the past two years,” Cypriot Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis was quoted by Reuters as saying.