Govt, Union of Greek Shipowners agree to 75-mln€ annual contribution to state coffers by group's members

The Tsipras government and representatives of the country’s shipping industry on Wednesday renewed an arbitration agreement envisioning the payment of at least 75 million euros, annually, into Greek state coffers.

The agreement was signed by PM Alexis Tsipras and the board of the Union of Greek Shipowners at the Maximos Mansion government house.

According to a subsequent government press release, the deal is the product of lengthy negotiations, and corresponds to 10 percent of annually imported shipping-related dividends by members of the UGS.

Tsipras praised the agreement as demonstrating a collective responsibility by all for the country to emerge from the economic crisis.

A bevy of top ministers were also on hand, while the UGS delegation was led by its recently re-elected president, Theodore Veniamis.

“We’d like to thank the prime minister for the cooperation we had, amid a very civil framework,” Veniamis said, while calculating that the voluntary contribution scheme reaches a 95 to 96 percent participation rate.