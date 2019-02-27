Judicial council rejects latest request by N17 terrorist for prison furlough

Members of a judicial council in the central city of Volos have unanimously rejected a request by convicted arch-terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas to receive a prison furlough. Koufodinas, serving 11 life sentences on murder and other terrorism-related convictions, had been granted six successive furloughs before his latest application was rejected.

Members of the council accepted a recommendation by a relevant prosecutor, who cited risks that the inmate could again engage in criminal activity while free.

The previous six furloughs, extending for two and then four days, were approved by judicial councils affiliated with the prison in which Koufodinas was incarcerated.

The ruling upheld an initial rejection by the prosecutor assigned to the central Greece prison farm where the notorious "November 17" assassin is held.