Primary budget surplus of 729 mln€ in Jan. 2019

The Greek state's primary budget surplus for January 2019 reached 729 million euros (on a modified cash basis), significantly exceeding a target of 103 million euros. The same figure for January 2018 was a whopping 1.729 billion euros, accumulated through an "avalanche" of direct and indirect tax hikes and reduced state spending.

According to a finance ministry press release, the state budget balance for January 2019 presented a deficit of 442 million euros, down from a deficit target of 1.183 billion euros.

Net revenues in the state budget reached 4.107 billion euros, down by 0.6 percent (26 million euros) from the target.