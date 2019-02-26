Angelicoussis, Marinakis shipping groups remain 'bullish' on LNG sector

By L. Karageorgos

Greek shipowners and shipping companies continue to lead the way in terms of major capital investment in LNG carriers, even as daily rates have recently dropped from all-time highs. The continued interest of Greek shippers in the specific sector comes as major producers, such as Shell, released analyses showing demand as growing.

Specifically, the Angelicoussis group's Maran Gas has placed an order for another two new carriers, while Vangelis Marinakis' Capital Gas has exercised an option to order another LNG carrier.

Both Maran Gas and Capital Gas are global leaders in the sector of LNG transport, which is conducted only by ships.

The Angelicoussis group's order for two new carriers at the Korean shipyard DSME is valued at 380 million USD, and with a transport capacity of 174,000 cubic meters. Delivery dates are the first half of 2021 and the second in the second half.

Maran Gas already has another 12 LNG carriers under order.

At the same time, the new order by Capital Gas has a transport capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, and will be equipped with the XDF propulsion system. It's delivery date is also in 2021.