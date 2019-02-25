Dep. Minister leaves open possibility of businesses being included in 120-month plan to cover arrears to social insurance fund

Monday, 25 February 2019 12:12
UPD:12:14
By S. Papapetros

Greek Deputy Labor Minister Anastasios Petropoulos detailed the government's proposal - in an interview with "N", published on Monday - for a 120-month installment plan to cover arrears owed by self-employed professionals and craftsmen to social security funds.

Petropoulos, in answer to a press question, left open the possibility of the relief measure being extended to businesses, such as ones established as societe anonyme enterprises in Greece, a form of public limited companies.

Additionally, he said the ministry's proposals is that anyone with arrears exceeding 6,000 euros is eligible for the 120-installment plan, i.e. a process over 10 years.

At the same time, Petropoulos, a law firm partner that specialized in labor law and social security funds, said a draft law will include strict timetables for covering arrears. He also put the minimum monthly payment for covering arrears to all funds - excluding the one-time farmers' pension fund (OGA) - at 50 euros.

Petropoulos said the proposal aims at some 80,000 people with arrears to funds.

He said a relevant draft bill will coincide with the unveiling of an electronic platform on the unified social security fund (EFKA) for interested parties to file their application, a date he put in the second half of March 2019.

