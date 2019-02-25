Olivia Colman picks up best actress Oscar as 'Lanthimos watchers' in Greece stay up for Academy ceremony

Olivia Colman won the Oscar for best actress at Sunday's 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles, the only one of the 10 nominations associated with Greek director Giorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite" to pick up the much-coveted statuette.

As the BBC reminded, Coleman is the first British actress to win the prize since Kate Winslet in 2009.

Many a Greek television viewer stayed up in the early morning hours of Monday - Greece has a 10-hour difference with the US West Coast - to watch the Academy Awards, given the Lanthimos "connection".